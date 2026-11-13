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Francesca Clapcich makes history as first woman to win the IMOCA Globe Series
By Park Record staff,9 days ago
Italian-American offshore sailor and Park City-area resident Francesca Clapcich, onboard 11th Hour Racing, has finished the Route du Rhum in eighth place, clinching the IMOCA Globe Series championship. It’s the first time a woman has won the offshore sailing championship title, according to 11th Hour Racing. Clapcich crossed the...