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Pixel November Update Bugs Reach Desktop Mode, AOD and Touch
By Peter Holden,9 days ago
Pixel owners are piling up complaints after Google's November update, and the list now stretches well beyond cameras. According to Android Authority, Reddit users are reporting Desktop Mode glitches, always-on display problems, a stubborn notification shade and phones that react to touches while sitting in a pocket. A few of the issues have community workarounds, but none of them come from Google yet.