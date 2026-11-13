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Typhoon remnants bring damaging winds, pouring rain to South Coast
By Forecast CentreThe Weather Network,7 days ago
Forecasters have been closely watching yet another powerful system aimed at British Columbia's South Coast through the week, and it's finally here. Fall storms are not out of the ordinary for B.C., but this season so far has been a rough one. Several evacuation alerts and orders, as well as shelter-in-place advisories, have been issued for communities throughout the Squamish and Pemberton areas due to the flood threat from the relentless rains.