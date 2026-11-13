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Atlanta's TEDNext Conference Scrapped Just a Year Before Its 2027 Return
By Rohit Mehta,8 days ago
Signia by Hilton Atlanta — Formerly Scheduled 2027 Conference Venue. TEDNext, a three-day conference that had been scheduled for November 2027 at downtown Atlanta's Signia by Hilton hotel, is no longer happening. The cancellation comes just two years after the event made its debut in the city as a reimagined successor to TEDWomen, the long-running women's conference that TED folded into this broader, future-focused gathering.
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