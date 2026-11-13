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Montana nonprofit helps kids with Type 1 diabetes live life on their own terms
By Jason Hurst,9 days ago
KALISPELL, Mont. — A Montana nonprofit is helping children with Type 1 diabetes learn to manage their condition while enjoying the activities they love. The Montana Youth Diabetes Alliance provides education, resources and camp experiences for children living with Type 1 diabetes. The organization was inspired in part by the experiences of its leaders, Tonya Furhmann and Lisa Gilbertson, who have lived with the condition themselves.
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