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Freeze warnings issued for East Alabama and West Georgia, temperatures could drop to 28 degrees
By Colin Scroggins,8 days ago
Freeze warnings issued for East Alabama and West Georgia with temperatures dropping to 28 degrees Friday and Saturday nights. Residents urged to protect plants, bring sensitive vegetation indoors, and insulate outdoor pipes from freezing damage. Residents across East Alabama and West Georgia are being urged to prepare for freezing temperatures...
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