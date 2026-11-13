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CID expects about 1,000 more travelers a day during Thanksgiving week
By Iowa's News Now,9 days ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Eastern Iowa Airport expects about 1,000 more travelers a day during the Thanksgiving travel period, with Tuesday and Wednesday typically the busiest days before the holiday. Pam Hinman, the airport’s chief communications officer, said airport staff, airlines and the Transportation Security Administration are preparing...