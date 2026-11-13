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Donald “Don” Michael Carlon, 94
By Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home,9 days ago
Donald Michael Carlon was born on August 17, 1932, in New Rochelle, NY, to Michael and Christine (Stemper) Carlon. A graduate of Blessed Sacrament High School and Iona College, Don went on to serve his country in the United States Coast Guard, where he was credited with saving three lives. It was an early example of something that would define him throughout his 94 years: when someone needed help, or a job needed to get done, Don was the man you called.