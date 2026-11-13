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Seattle’s Leaders are Notably Absent from Nationwide Boycott of Starbucks Over Labor Abuses
By Hunter Pauli,9 days ago
After years of organizing and prolonged contract negotiations over better working conditions, Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) union members announced a nationwide boycott campaign in late August calling on allies to force the fast food company to the negotiating table. Starbucks workers rallied at 40 college campuses nationwide yesterday, including the...
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