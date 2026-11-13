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Taylor Swift to perform at 60th CMA Awards in Nashville for first time in 13 years
By Tony Garcia,9 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Association announced that Taylor Swift will be performing during this year’s award show in Nashville. The 60th Annual CMA Awards returns to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this year, and Swift is slated to perform for the first time since 2013, when she sang “Red” alongside Vince Gill and Alison Krauss. She was awarded the infamous Pinnacle Award during that 2013 show.
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