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Football: Capsule preview ThunderRidge vs. Eaglecrest, 5A 2nd round
By COURTNEY OAKES,9 days ago
AURORA | A capsule preview of the 2026 Class 5A state football 2nd round playoff contest between ThunderRidge and Eaglecrest scheduled for Nov. 13, 2026:. Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2026 CLASS 5A STATE FOOTBALL SECOND ROUND PLAYOFF...
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