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Columbia man charged for possessing 261 grams of marijuana during arrest for shooting
By Jennifer Weiser,9 days ago
What charges were filed against Kelvin Clark before the marijuana charge?. Why was Kelvin Clark arrested during the downtown Columbia shooting investigation?. A Columbia man, already charged in connection with a shooting in downtown Columbia, faces another charge. On Thursday, Nov. 12, prosecutors charged Kelvin Clark, 22, with Deliver Controlled...
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