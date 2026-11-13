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Non-Competes Under Pressure: Canadian Rulings and Virginia Ban Impact Cross-Border Franchising
By Jennifer Shayko,4 days ago
Non-compete clauses are useful in franchise agreements and are designed to prevent franchisees from competing during the term and after the franchise relationship ends. For franchisors, non-competes protect the brand and maintain customer goodwill in the territory left behind when a franchisee leaves. However, trends on both sides of the...
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