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Hackaday Podcast Episode 394: Linux In Weird Places, Yet More Hidden SDRs, And A Supercon Wrapup
By Tom Nardi,9 days ago
Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi are back from Supercon, and they’ve got plenty of thoughts to share about it. But before they discuss this weekend’s higlights, they’ll cover the recent scuttling of the legendary SS United States, the discovery of even more hidden software-defined radios in everyday gadgets, Linux running on Kindles and microcontrollers, and a Game Boy flash cart that’s not designed for playing games. You’ll also hear about LEGO 3D printers, finding out where a video was recorded by the sound of the airplanes in the background, and a website that lets you listen in on the satellites flying over your house.