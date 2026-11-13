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Everyone's fighting for your wallet — but this premium travel card stands above the rest
By Ryley AmondReporter, CNBC Select,9 days ago
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. It seems like every major rewards credit card is getting revamped these days. From the American Express® Gold Card’s upgraded earning rates and rental car status perks to the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) new rewards category and statement credits, the battle to match or one-up competing cards’ perks is cutthroat.