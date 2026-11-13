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Evaluating Bright Light Therapy for Nonseasonal Depression: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
7 days ago
Meta-analysis finds bright light therapy boosts remission and response in nonseasonal depression, offering a low-cost add-on to standard care. Rajesh R. Tampi, MD, MS, DFAPA, DFAAGP, Column Editor. A monthly column dedicated to reviewing the literature and sharing clinical implications. Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a critical mental health issue...