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Lexington Teen Charged With Attempted Murder in Honey Jay Court Shooting That Hurt Two Kids
By Tim Rivers,9 days ago
A juvenile has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after two young people were shot near Honey Jay Court and Centre Parkway in Lexington earlier this month, police confirmed this week. The suspect, a male juvenile whose name has not been released, was taken into custody on Wednesday, nine days after the shooting left two juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries.