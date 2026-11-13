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Raiders Week 9 wide receiver snap and production review
By Bill Williamson,9 days ago
The Las Vegas Raiders lost 38-17 at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Week 9 Let’s review how their wide receivers fared:. He played 74 percent of the snaps, the most of any Raiders’ wide receiver. He had two catches on four targets for nine yards. last week, he had his best game since signing a three-year, $35 million deal with the Raiders this offseason as he had four catches for 43 yards.