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The Foodie Guide to The Disney Festival of Holidays – Here’s What’s Popping Up
By Michele Stueven,8 days ago
The holiday season officially kicks off today at the wonderful world of Disney, and the Disney California Adventure Park Foodie Festival is serving up festive specials through Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2027. New offerings include:. Reimagined beef wellington at Merry Mashups: with mashed potatoes, beef jus, crispy prosciutto, mushroom duxelles cream...