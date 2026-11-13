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Official Call-in Contest Rules - Pensacola Opera The Falling and The Rising
By ACCET Special Projects,7 days ago
WEAR / MORNING NEWS PENSACOLA OPERA THE FALLING AND THE RISING CONTEST. Contest: WEAR Morning News Pensacola Opera The Falling and The Rising. Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Hwy., Pensacola FL, 3250. Contest Area: In Mississippi: George and Greene counties. In Alabama: Baldwin, Mobile, Monroe, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, and Washington...