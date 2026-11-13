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Extending the Habitrail – November 16, 2026 Cambridge City Council meeting
8 days ago
Extending the Habitrail – November 16, 2026 Cambridge City Council meeting. It’s a short agenda this week. Perhaps the most significant item is an Order calling for even more separated bike lanes and parking removal. At this rate we’ll one day all be autonomous vehicle subscribers or robo-taxi users (with a labor union driver sleeping in the driver’s seat while we are being shuttled about). And drivers of delivery vehicles will be left with zero legal options.