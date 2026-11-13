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2020 Cuda Ridge Wines Black Label Cabernet Sauvignon
8 days ago
The Wine – “Wine is bottled Poetry” – Robert Louis Stevenson. Larry makes his Black Label Cabernet Sauvignon in the “non-Bordeaux style” being more of a New World style with fruit forward, bolder style with the alcohol being higher than the Purple Label offering. This 2020 is a blend of two vineyards being White Cat Vineyard (75%) and Smith Ranch (25%). The barrel treatment is 71% American Oak and 29% French oak and aged for 18 months. The wine comes in at 15.9% alcohol and was released on June 25th 2022. Only 363 cases were produced.