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Milton food, winter clothing drive runs through Nov. 20
By ERLANDRYA RUTLEDGE,9 days ago
MILTON, Ga. — Milton officials are asking residents to give back to neighbors in need this holiday season through a food and winter clothing drive that runs through Nov. 20. Residents can drop off nonperishable food and winter clothing such as jackets, gloves, hats and sweaters at six locations. Donations will be accepted at City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk; Fire Station 41, 12670 Arnold Mill Road; Fire Station 42, 15240 Thompson Road; Fire Station 43, 750 Hickory Flat Road; Fire Station 44, 13690 Highway 9, in the front building closest to the highway; and the Milton Police Station, also at 13690 Highway 9, in the back building closer to Cambridge High School.
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