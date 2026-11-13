undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bloomington to increase downtown enforcement, restrict parking after IU-USC game
By Staff Report,9 days ago
FILE PHOTO – Police investigate shooting on Kirkwood two weeks ago. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian) Bloomington police, Indiana University police and Indiana State Police will deploy additional personnel downtown Saturday as IU hosts USC, the city said. The city said state law limits local governments’ ability to prohibit...