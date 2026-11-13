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Before Replacing Tech, Fix the Process It Serves
7 days ago
Most banks have spent years and a lot of capital building around the core. Even so, executive teams tend to carry a list of things they still can’t do well. When that happens, the reaction might be to find new technology. However, replacing a core system is a significant undertaking, and even after a complex conversion, banks often find that many of the same frustrations persist.