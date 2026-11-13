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St. Alban's Church Wins Unanimous OK to Grow Oviedo School to 12th Grade
By Jasmine Williams,7 days ago
St. Alban's Church in Seminole County got the green light to grow its small private school all the way through 12th grade, with county commissioners voting unanimously on November 10 to approve the expansion. The decision clears the way for three additional portable classrooms on the church's 9.64-acre campus east of the intersection of Aloma Avenue and State Road 417, even as commissioners opted to keep a 250-student enrollment cap that one board member had pushed to eliminate.