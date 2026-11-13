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Soup Buffet at The Filling Station on Monday
9 days ago
Good food, warm smiles, and friendly fellowship are always on the menu at The Filling Station, a free community meal hosted by Erie United Methodist Church. Held on the third Monday of every month at 5:00 p.m., The Filling Station welcomes individuals and families to gather for a delicious, home-cooked meal lovingly prepared and served by church volunteers. The meals are held at 817 8th Street in Erie, Illinois.