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What's Going There: Demolition, new stoplight and mystery square generate buzz at the Green Spring Exit
By Alexa Morgan,8 days ago
Piles of lumber, tractors, workers walking around in hard hats – welcome to Southern Utah. The area's growth is seemingly unstoppable, with new buildings and renovations springing up everywhere you look. In this episode of "What's Going There," Southern Utah's show about developments and businesses in the works, host...