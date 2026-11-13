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Winter Garden Lands $9.6M Grant as $132M Sewage Plant Overhaul Races to Keep Up With Growth
By Ethan Chen,8 days ago
Winter Garden is getting a financial boost it won't have to pay back: nearly $9.6 million in funding directed toward expanding and upgrading the city's wastewater treatment facility. The money comes as the fast-growing Orange County suburb pushes forward with a construction project meant to keep sewage service ahead of a population that keeps climbing.