undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Berkshire Museum Announces Festival of Trees Winter Program
7 days ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Museum's Festival of Trees returns to the museum this November with the them "Let's Play!" This annual festive tradition sees the museum host dozens of trees decorated by local organizations, businesses, and individuals, all inspired by that year's concept. This year's theme explores how play inspires learning, strengthens community, and celebrates creativity and self-expression, reflecting the many ways it enriches people's lives, stated a press release.