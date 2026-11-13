undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Main Navigation
9 days ago
There’s something interesting about a label returning to the artist who started its catalog, particularly when that first release helped establish a recognizable musical direction. Independent record labels spend a considerable amount of time developing relationships with producers, building an audience, and figuring out what kind of music they want to represent, and those initial releases tend to become increasingly important as the catalog grows. For Berlin-based Ascension on Wax, that original relationship was with Irish producer Glenn Davis, whose Space & Time EP introduced the label in 2024 through a combination of deep house, soulful influences, and jazz-oriented production.