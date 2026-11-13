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Bullet, blood found in man's drain after his ex disappeared — but his attorney says there's no proof she's dead
9 days ago
CLEMENS, Mich. (Court TV) — A man accused of killing a missing woman was absent from court as his trial began on Friday, electing not to participate in the proceedings. Deandre Booker, 34, has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree premeditated murder, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another in the presumed death of his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Elkins.
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