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San Francisco Waymo Tries to Pass CHP Cars Holding Back Freeway Traffic
9 days ago
A traffic break on a San Francisco freeway gave one Waymo a problem to work out. While police held back the cars behind them, the driverless car tried to find a way around. Instagram user @luluesque turned the scene into a scorecard. "California Highway Patrol Blockade 1, Waymo 0," reads the caption. The post pairs it with the song "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now."