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MACBETH project publishes CharIN-led specification for multipoint MCS truck charging hubs
By Chris Ruoff,8 days ago
The EU-funded MACBETH project has published a specification for multipoint Megawatt Charging System (MCS) hubs for electric trucks. The Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) led the work and authored the document with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland. The document, Deliverable D4.1, is a shared reference framework for site layouts, power...