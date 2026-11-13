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Former Larkspur Sewer Plant Site Eyed for Housing Redevelopment
By Eileen Vargas,8 days ago
The Ross Valley Sanitary District has pursued housing redevelopment for its long-vacant former wastewater treatment plant site in Larkspur, a 10.7-acre parcel. The property at 2000 Larkspur Landing Circle is the subject of a housing proposal, according to the Marin Independent Journal. The district will retain some land around one of its pump stations even as the rest of the site changes hands. The property, which formerly housed a sewer plant, sits near a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit station and the Golden Gate ferry terminal in Larkspur, giving the future residential project direct access to regional transit.
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