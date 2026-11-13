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Ashland’s New Water Plant Construction to Cost $67,592,551 Making Total Expense to Date Around $73 Million
By David Runkel, Chronicle Reporter,8 days ago
Three contracts totaling $67,592,551 to pay for construction of the city’s new water treatment plant will be before City Council for approval next week. The main contract is with Slayden Contractors, Inc. of Salem to build the seven million gallon a day facility in the city’s watershed below the existing plant at a cost of $58.8 million. It submitted the lowest of six bids for the project.