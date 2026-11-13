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Newark Breaks Ground On Five Affordable Homes In Clinton Hill, Eyes 14 More By 2027
By Fiona Doyle,7 days ago
Crews have started work on five affordable housing units in Newark's Clinton Hill neighborhood, part of a South Ward project that city officials say will soon expand with 14 more homes nearby. Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka broke ground on Phase 1 of Badger-Madison Homes on November 9 at 128 and 130 Badger Avenue, where construction is now underway.