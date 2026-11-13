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Microsoft’s global Outlook outage: 6 backups to set up before your email goes dark again
By Kim Komando,8 days ago
Thursday, around 1 p.m. Eastern, millions of people hit “send” and got … nothing. (Workers everywhere briefly celebrated before frustration set in.) Microsoft’s Outlook went dark, and it dragged Teams, Copilot, OneDrive and SharePoint down with it. Within about an hour, Downdetector logged problem reports from 74 countries and territories. Twenty hours in, Microsoft’s fixes kept failing. New York City even told residents to call 311 instead of emailing city agencies.