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Texans claim Remigio after Chiefs make roster cut
By Gabe Swartz,9 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio has found a new home, days after he was waived by the organization. On Friday, the Houston Texans announced they’ve claimed Remigio off waivers, waiving running back Dare Ogunbowale in the process. Kansas City waived Remigio and defensive end Jack Pyburn after the team acquired Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs just minutes before Tuesday’s trade deadline.