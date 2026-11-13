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Opeth's "Deliverance" 25th Anniversary Edition Delayed In The U.S. & Australia
By wookubus,8 days ago
Opeth‘s 25th anniversary plans for their sixth studio album “Deliverance” have been met with a bit of a snag. Production issues have seen the U.S. vinyl and CD pressing of that celebratory effort delayed to January 15th. Similar issues have also affected the Australian release of that effort, though the band hope that copies will still be made available in that latter territory prior for this Christmas. The European/UK reissue of that record is expected to proceed on November 27th as originally planned.