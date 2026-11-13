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Mauled Debut Video For Their Redux Version Of "Dead Alseep"
By wookubus,9 days ago
Mauled have revisited their 2025 track “Dead Asleep” in the studio for a redux version. The below Nick Chance-directed music video was just newly issued for that updated take. The deathcore band went on to say on social media of this revised version, “Hope everyone is as stoked on this redux as we are man we worked pretty hard on this to make it sound good but not too much off the OG.”