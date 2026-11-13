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Bryan County awarded $36.7 million loan for water system infrastructure
By Special to the News,8 days ago
The Bryan County Board of Commissioners was awarded a $36,700,000 Georgia Fund loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) board of directors. The loan will finance the installation of a water main and booster pump station and well upgrades. The project will reduce the county’s reliance on groundwater withdrawals by extending a water main along Interstate 16 and making a connection with Effingham County. This connection will provide treated surface water from both Effingham County and the city of Savannah.