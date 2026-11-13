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Cavalera, Cynic & Bell Witch Have Special Album Performances Lined Up For The 2027 'Fire In The Mountains' Festival
By wookubus,8 days ago
Another lineup announcement for the 2027 edition of the annual ‘Fire In The Mountains‘ festival has been made. The indigenous-minded festival will return to the Red Eagle Campground in Blackfeet Nation, Montana from July 22nd to 25th. Newly set to join the bill are the Cavalera brothers revisiting their Sepultura days with a performance of their nü-metal foray, “Roots“. The full album performances don’t end their however, as progressive metal band Cynic will be playing their sophomore release “Traced In The Air“, as well as fan favorites from their debut album “Focus“. Furthermore, Bell Witch are set to celebrate their third album “Mirror Reaper” onstage at the fest as well.