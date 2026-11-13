undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bridge Rails Being Repaired
By George Gale,9 days ago
(County Public Works announces two projects)....Both are bridge rail repairs. The Wahl Road Bridge Rail repair began November 12 between Austin and South La Brucherie Road. The work is expected to continue through November 22nd. The 2nd project is scheduled to begin November 22nd. Bridge rails will be repaired on the Lyons Road Bridge, between Rockwood and Austin Road. Work will continue until further notice. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.