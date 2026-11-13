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Europe to send a diplomat team to Ukraine talks as leaders push for a voice
By JILL LAWLESSSAM McNEIL - Associated Press,9 days ago
DUBLIN (AP) — The European Union says Europe will send a team of diplomats from across the continent to Ukraine peace talks. European Council President Antonio Costa says the continent will be represented by the EU and five members of the “coalition of the willing” that backs Ukraine: the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Poland.