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Firefighters contain small wildfire northwest of Mt. Vernon
By Logan Bagett,9 days ago
MT. VERNON – Fire season has ended, but incidents keep occurring. Resources were able to contain a small wildfire near Bear Creek off Highway 395B northwest of Mt. Vernon on Wednesday. WildCAD reports that on November 11th, the call for the Little Black Butte fire came in around 9:07 a.m. Firefighting resources responded and controlled the blaze at a tenth of an acre. A cause of the fire was not listed.