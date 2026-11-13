undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
TV6 Around Town: Calumet captures village’s Copper Country charm
By Audrey Stetson,9 days ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 Around Town continues with an exploration of Calumet, the charming Copper Country village. Hosted by Audrey Stetson and John Redfield, the Around Town series focuses on activities, attractions and businesses that may draw visitors to the U.P. town in focus. So, take a trip to the Keweenaw with Upper Michigan Today in the segments below to dig into Calumet’s rich history... and catch a glimpse of its shiny future ahead.
1