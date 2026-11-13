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DOJ Targets $1.2B in Crypto Stolen From Binance
By Michael B,8 days ago
The US Department of Justice DOJ targets the stolen crypto from Binance after it secured court authorization to seize more than $1.2 billion in cryptocurrency stolen during the massive Binance hack in October. The announcement marks a significant development in the recovery effort, as authorities also revealed the disruption of a separate North Korean cybercrime operation that allegedly stole more than $400 million through deepfake-enabled scams.