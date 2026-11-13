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Covington Parking Authority undertakes massive parking study
By Nathan Granger,8 days ago
The Covington Motor Vehicle Parking Authority is in the midst of a massive parking study for its service area. The study will focus largely on the city north of 12th Street and will include Mainstrasse. It is the largest of its kind since 2009. Desman Design Management, the same national firm that administered the 2009 study, will carry out the study. Although the authority and the city have carried out smaller studies for specific areas since 2009, this will be the first one of this scale in more than a decade.
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