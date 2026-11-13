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Yasha Sterling Introduces Customer Intent Intelligence™ Framework v1.0
8 days ago
New evidence-first framework helps organizations move from customer signals to better-supported decisions and measurable outcomes. CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yasha Sterling today announced the release of the Customer Intent Intelligence™ Framework v1.0, a structured methodology designed to help organizations investigate what customers may actually be trying to accomplish before acting on behavioral signals, analytics, AI-generated interpretations, or assumed customer needs.